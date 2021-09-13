Here’s How Your Trade YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Aggressively Right Now

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) went up by 11.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Crown Point Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :YPF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.68, which is -$1.48 below the current price. YPF currently public float of 193.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YPF was 1.39M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.98% and a quarterly performance of -4.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for YPF Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.22% for YPF stocks with a simple moving average of 26.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YPF reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for YPF stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

YPF Trading at 24.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at -10.56. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.24. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 106.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.69. Total debt to assets is 37.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.