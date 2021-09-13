aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) went up by 25.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that aTyr Pharma and its Hong Kong Subsidiary, Pangu BioPharma, Announce Positive Data from a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Demonstrating Consistent Dose Response of ATYR1923 in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Is It Worth Investing in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :LIFE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIFE is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. LIFE currently public float of 13.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIFE was 182.96K shares.

LIFE’s Market Performance

LIFE stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.22% and a quarterly performance of 15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for aTyr Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.66% for LIFE stocks with a simple moving average of 52.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIFE stocks, with Laidlaw repeating the rating for LIFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIFE in the upcoming period, according to Laidlaw is $18 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIFE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LIFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LIFE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

LIFE Trading at 42.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +24.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, aTyr Pharma Inc. saw 41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from CLARKE JOHN K, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $4.34 back on May 21. After this action, CLARKE JOHN K now owns 108,083 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc., valued at $10,850 using the latest closing price.

SCHIMMEL PAUL, the Director of aTyr Pharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that SCHIMMEL PAUL is holding 113,023 shares at $199,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for aTyr Pharma Inc. stands at -155.18. The total capital return value is set at -47.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.48. Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -63.00 for asset returns.

Based on aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.61. Total debt to assets is 5.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.06.