Why PaySign Inc. (PAYS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) went up by 24.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 18.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Paysign, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYS is at 1.47.

PAYS currently public float of 31.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYS was 283.60K shares.

PAYS’s Market Performance

PAYS stocks went up by 18.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.55% and a quarterly performance of -14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for PaySign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.37% for PAYS stocks with a simple moving average of -24.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYS reach a price target of $3.75, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for PAYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYS, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

PAYS Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS rose by +18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, PaySign Inc. saw -36.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Herman Joan M, who sale 76,004 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Sep 08. After this action, Herman Joan M now owns 760,611 shares of PaySign Inc., valued at $180,662 using the latest closing price.

Newcomer Mark, the CEO of PaySign Inc., sale 494 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Newcomer Mark is holding 9,322,492 shares at $1,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.81 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc. stands at -37.90. The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.66. Equity return is now at value -96.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on PaySign Inc. (PAYS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 6.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.