Wall Street Pummels PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) After Recent Earnings Report

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) went down by -6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s stock price has collected -7.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that PowerSchool Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PWSC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.13. PWSC currently public float of 151.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWSC was 921.64K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.77% for PWSC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWSC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PWSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PWSC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 23rd of the current year.

PWSC Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +24.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -7.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.84. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw 77.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -10.73. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.87. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.