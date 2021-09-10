Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) went up by 7.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.41. The company’s stock price has collected -4.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SBTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. SBTX currently public float of 32.12M and currently shorts hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBTX was 179.71K shares.

SBTX’s Market Performance

SBTX stocks went down by -4.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.52% and a quarterly performance of -34.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for Silverback Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.64% for SBTX stocks with a simple moving average of -40.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBTX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for SBTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBTX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $40 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBTX reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for SBTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SBTX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

SBTX Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBTX fell by -4.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.26. In addition, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBTX starting from Presidio Management Group XII,, who purchase 47,619 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Presidio Management Group XII, now owns 47,619 shares of Silverback Therapeutics Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

CAPPS VICKIE L, the Director of Silverback Therapeutics Inc., purchase 9,523 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that CAPPS VICKIE L is holding 61,576 shares at $199,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBTX

The total capital return value is set at -16.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.21.

Based on Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 40.69.