Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) went up by 7.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.48. The company’s stock price has collected 8.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Longeveron Announces Final Results of Phase 1 Clinical Study of Lomecel-B Injection in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ :LGVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Longeveron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LGVN currently public float of 2.60M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGVN was 155.10K shares.

LGVN’s Market Performance

LGVN stocks went up by 8.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.58% and a quarterly performance of -41.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.00% for Longeveron Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.51% for LGVN stocks with a simple moving average of -37.80% for the last 200 days.

LGVN Trading at -28.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVN rose by +8.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Longeveron Inc. saw -47.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGVN starting from Soffer Donald M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 12. After this action, Soffer Donald M now owns 153,514 shares of Longeveron Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Soffer Rock, the Director of Longeveron Inc., purchase 100 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Soffer Rock is holding 26,857 shares at $805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.12 for the present operating margin

+18.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Longeveron Inc. stands at -66.09. The total capital return value is set at -51.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.09.

Based on Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.91. Total debt to assets is 44.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.