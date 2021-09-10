Is Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) a Keeper?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) went up by 8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.55. The company’s stock price has collected -9.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the International Conference on Complement Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is at 2.02.

CBIO currently public float of 30.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBIO was 293.42K shares.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO stocks went down by -9.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.79% and a quarterly performance of -4.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for CBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBIO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CBIO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

CBIO Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw -30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-273.87 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -268.48. The total capital return value is set at -77.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.67. Equity return is now at value -86.00, with -72.30 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.12. Total debt to assets is 1.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.