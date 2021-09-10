Is Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) a Keeper?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) went down by -4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE :BSM) Right Now?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSM is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Black Stone Minerals L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.93, which is $2.1 above the current price. BSM currently public float of 157.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSM was 350.26K shares.

BSM’s Market Performance

BSM stocks went up by 2.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly performance of 5.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Black Stone Minerals L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for BSM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BSM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BSM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

BSM Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Black Stone Minerals L.P. saw 58.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSM starting from Smajstrla Dawn, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Aug 31. After this action, Smajstrla Dawn now owns 64,884 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P., valued at $74,806 using the latest closing price.

Putman Luke Stevens, the SVP, GC, and Secretary of Black Stone Minerals L.P., sale 50,000 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Putman Luke Stevens is holding 465,956 shares at $491,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.71 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Stone Minerals L.P. stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.25. Total debt to assets is 9.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.