Here’s Our Rant About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :PSEC) Right Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$1.31 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.92M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stocks went down by -1.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of -13.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.07% for PSEC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSEC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSEC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PSEC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 25th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to PSEC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

PSEC Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw 44.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Stark Eugene S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.78 back on May 12. After this action, Stark Eugene S now owns 48,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $15,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+174.81 for the present operating margin

+70.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +150.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 56.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.14. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.