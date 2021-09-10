Here’s Our Rant About PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters Senior Housing Market – Closes on 112 Unit 55+ Condominium Site in Burien, Washington for $2,600,000

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ :PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for PACCAR Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.56, which is $15.03 above the current price. PCAR currently public float of 341.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCAR was 2.09M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.34% and a quarterly performance of -9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for PACCAR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.76% for PCAR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $100 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.79. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw -3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 4,770 shares at the price of $94.06 back on May 14. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 47,690 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $448,684 using the latest closing price.

DOZIER C MICHAEL, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc, sale 14,220 shares at $96.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DOZIER C MICHAEL is holding 5,872 shares at $1,378,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.88 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +6.93. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.32. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.19. Total debt to assets is 38.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.