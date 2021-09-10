Genesco Inc. (GCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) went up by 9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.26. The company’s stock price has collected -3.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Genesco To Present At C.L. King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Genesco Inc. (NYSE :GCO) Right Now?

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCO is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Genesco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.33, which is $4.13 above the current price. GCO currently public float of 14.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCO was 111.20K shares.

GCO’s Market Performance

GCO stocks went down by -3.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 195.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Genesco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for GCO stocks with a simple moving average of 24.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCO stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for GCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCO in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $65 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GCO reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for GCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to GCO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

GCO Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCO fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.72. In addition, Genesco Inc. saw 101.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCO starting from GEORGE THOMAS, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $55.96 back on Sep 07. After this action, GEORGE THOMAS now owns 1,800 shares of Genesco Inc., valued at $100,728 using the latest closing price.

MASON KATHLEEN, the Director of Genesco Inc., sale 250 shares at $59.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that MASON KATHLEEN is holding 45,392 shares at $14,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.52 for the present operating margin

+45.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesco Inc. stands at -3.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Genesco Inc. (GCO), the company’s capital structure generated 129.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 46.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.