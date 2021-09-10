Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)? – News Heater
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kaixin ...

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)?

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) went up by 7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected 4.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Promising POCCO EV Sales Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ :KXIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is at -0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KXIN currently public float of 18.27M and currently shorts hold a 32.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KXIN was 7.26M shares.

KXIN’s Market Performance

KXIN stocks went up by 4.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.70% and a quarterly performance of 37.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 541.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Kaixin Auto Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.70% for KXIN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

KXIN Trading at 31.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KXIN starting from Shareholder Value Fund, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 13. After this action, Shareholder Value Fund now owns 9,253,200 shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings, valued at $503,344 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -18.87 for the present operating margin
  • +3.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -15.99. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -6.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

