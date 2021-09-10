Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Just Got Our Attention

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s stock price has collected -3.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Crown Holdings Completes Sale of Its European Tinplate Business

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.64, which is $25.02 above the current price. CCK currently public float of 128.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 961.57K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went down by -3.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.63% and a quarterly performance of 6.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.45% for Crown Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $110 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

Longbow, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $152. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCK, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

CCK Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.02. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from GOH HOCK HUAT, who sale 3,735 shares at the price of $110.21 back on Aug 31. After this action, GOH HOCK HUAT now owns 44,736 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $411,630 using the latest closing price.

Owens B Craig, the Director of Crown Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $105.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Owens B Craig is holding 2,000 shares at $211,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 384.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.34. Total debt to assets is 50.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 372.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.