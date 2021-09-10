Can Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Remain Competitive?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s stock price has collected 0.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Boehringer Ingelheim and Twist Bioscience Enter Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Collaboration

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $115.20, which is $4.38 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 44.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 461.35K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.70% and a quarterly performance of 5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.55% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TWST, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

TWST Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.29. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Finn Patrick John, who sale 2,702 shares at the price of $117.99 back on Sep 02. After this action, Finn Patrick John now owns 39,823 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $318,809 using the latest closing price.

Leproust Emily M., the President & CEO of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 6,329 shares at $115.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Leproust Emily M. is holding 219,143 shares at $730,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.50 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -155.31. The total capital return value is set at -44.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.92. Equity return is now at value -24.60, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 10.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.67. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.