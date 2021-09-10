Can Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Remain Competitive?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $304.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for Third-Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $275.06, which is -$15.21 below the current price. ODFL currently public float of 101.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 544.43K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.33% and a quarterly performance of 16.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.82% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of 20.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $281 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ODFL, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

ODFL Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.97. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Wray D. Michael, who sale 2,363 shares at the price of $277.17 back on Aug 17. After this action, Wray D. Michael now owns 8,984 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $654,953 using the latest closing price.

Plemmons Gregory B, the SVP – Sales of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 1,102 shares at $205.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Plemmons Gregory B is holding 9,617 shares at $226,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +16.75. The total capital return value is set at 27.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.08. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.