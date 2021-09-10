Can Inogen Inc. (INGN) Remain Competitive?

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) went down by -15.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.35. The company’s stock price has collected -16.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/06/21 that Inogen stock suffers record plunge as chip shortage to hurt sales, margins for another year

Is It Worth Investing in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ :INGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INGN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.00, which is $20.67 above the current price. INGN currently public float of 22.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INGN was 160.46K shares.

INGN’s Market Performance

INGN stocks went down by -16.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.08% and a quarterly performance of -19.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Inogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.06% for INGN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to INGN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

INGN Trading at -23.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN fell by -16.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.07. In addition, Inogen Inc. saw 12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGN starting from Huggenberger Raymond, who sale 6,594 shares at the price of $62.69 back on Aug 16. After this action, Huggenberger Raymond now owns 17,583 shares of Inogen Inc., valued at $413,383 using the latest closing price.

Bauerlein Alison, the EVP, Finance, & CFO of Inogen Inc., sale 1,397 shares at $80.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Bauerlein Alison is holding 3,779 shares at $112,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+44.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc. stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.65. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc. (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.