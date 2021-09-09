The Chart for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Ingersoll Rand to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IR currently public float of 388.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 2.51M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.46% and a quarterly performance of 10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $62 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to IR, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

IR Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.96. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Gillespie Gary E, who sale 54,975 shares at the price of $52.88 back on Aug 27. After this action, Gillespie Gary E now owns 20,039 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $2,906,803 using the latest closing price.

Abbaszadeh Sia, the See Remarks of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $50.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Abbaszadeh Sia is holding 19,957 shares at $2,289,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.