Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s stock price has collected -8.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.91, which is $21.17 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 249.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 2.39M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went down by -8.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.78% and a quarterly performance of -11.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for PulteGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.72% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $62 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

PHM Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.48. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from ANDERSON BRIAN P, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $59.29 back on Apr 30. After this action, ANDERSON BRIAN P now owns 64,881 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $88,935 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick John J., the Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr of PulteGroup Inc., sale 8,538 shares at $46.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Chadwick John J. is holding 78,895 shares at $395,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.99 for the present operating margin

+24.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.16. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 26.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.