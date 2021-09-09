Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Cardiff Oncology Announces New Data from Phase 1b/2 Trial in KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Showing Robust Objective Response Rate and Progression Free Survival

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cardiff Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.67. CRDF currently public float of 29.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 698.25K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.97% and a quarterly performance of -13.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Cardiff Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.08% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of -34.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CRDF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRDF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDF reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CRDF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRDF, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CRDF Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw -60.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Markin Rodney S, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Mar 26. After this action, Markin Rodney S now owns 23,879 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $29,933 using the latest closing price.

JACOB GARY S, the Director of Cardiff Oncology Inc., purchase 2,370 shares at $10.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that JACOB GARY S is holding 21,922 shares at $24,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5205.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stands at -5275.15. The total capital return value is set at -26.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.68. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 670.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.79.