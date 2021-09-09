Can Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Remain Competitive?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went down by -9.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected -9.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Important New Research Manuscript on Anti-Inflammatory Mode of Action

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :AMPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. AMPE currently public float of 186.32M and currently shorts hold a 13.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPE was 1.86M shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stocks went down by -9.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly performance of -17.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.36% for AMPE stocks with a simple moving average of -9.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2019.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for AMPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2014.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AMPE Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5135. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from STOKELY DAN, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jun 25. After this action, STOKELY DAN now owns 28,315 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,275 using the latest closing price.

Cherevka Holli, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,603 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Cherevka Holli is holding 0 shares at $5,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -118.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.84. Equity return is now at value -93.10, with -70.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 6.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.46. Total debt to assets is 5.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.08.