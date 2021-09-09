Buy or Sell Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went down by -6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.21. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Option Care Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.81, which is $0.89 above the current price. OPCH currently public float of 132.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 2.14M shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.64% and a quarterly performance of 25.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Option Care Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.72% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of 36.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPCH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

OPCH Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +22.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.55. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 68.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who purchase 44,742 shares at the price of $21.47 back on Aug 17. After this action, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR now owns 150,410 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $960,499 using the latest closing price.

KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., purchase 5,258 shares at $21.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR is holding 105,668 shares at $112,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+20.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 119.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.45. Total debt to assets is 43.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.