Buy or Sell Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s stock price has collected 3.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/21 that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend of $0.67 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ :GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.26, which is $2.19 above the current price. GLPI currently public float of 221.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLPI was 771.14K shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of 5.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.74% for GLPI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $54 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to GLPI, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

GLPI Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw 20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Moore Brandon John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, Moore Brandon John now owns 156,502 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $500,200 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $48.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 166,502 shares at $480,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.59 for the present operating margin

+72.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +43.80. The total capital return value is set at 9.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 220.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 65.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.