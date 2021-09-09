Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) went up by 14.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Biostage(TM) Appoints Jerry He to Board of Directors and Completes Private Placement of $2.6 Million to Continue Its Clinical Transition

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE :BEDU) Right Now?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEDU is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.10. BEDU currently public float of 19.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEDU was 22.47K shares.

BEDU’s Market Performance

BEDU stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.17% and a quarterly performance of -20.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for BEDU stocks with a simple moving average of -35.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEDU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BEDU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BEDU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEDU reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for BEDU stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEDU, setting the target price at $9.80 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

BEDU Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEDU fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.41 for the present operating margin

+36.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.79. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU), the company’s capital structure generated 185.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 46.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.