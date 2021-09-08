Why Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) went up by 36.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 20.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Surrozen Debuts as Publicly Traded Leader in Wnt Biology and Tissue Regeneration

Is It Worth Investing in Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ :SRZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Surrozen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. Today, the average trading volume of SRZN was 45.95K shares.

SRZN’s Market Performance

SRZN stocks went up by 20.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.59% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.16% for Surrozen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.43% for SRZN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $19 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2021.

SRZN Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.97%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN rose by +20.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.