Here’s Our Rant About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) went up by 16.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected 17.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at Extraordinary General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SOAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. SOAC currently public float of 26.71M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOAC was 459.41K shares.

SOAC’s Market Performance

SOAC stocks went up by 17.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.84% and a quarterly performance of 17.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.40% for SOAC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOAC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SOAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOAC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $20 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

SOAC Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAC rose by +17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAC

The total capital return value is set at -2.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.46. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.