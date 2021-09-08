Here’s How Your Trade ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Aggressively Right Now

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) went up by 30.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $227.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in cash and stock plus the assumption of certain liabilities and a stock price performance-based earn-out

Is It Worth Investing in ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :ICUI) Right Now?

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICUI is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ICU Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $228.33, which is -$40.79 below the current price. ICUI currently public float of 19.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICUI was 114.07K shares.

ICUI’s Market Performance

ICUI stocks went up by 2.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.56% and a quarterly performance of 1.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for ICU Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.26% for ICUI stocks with a simple moving average of 31.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICUI

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICUI reach a price target of $206. The rating they have provided for ICUI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 18th, 2020.

ICUI Trading at 35.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +33.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI rose by +28.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.30. In addition, ICU Medical Inc. saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from SWINNEY ROBERT S, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $203.07 back on Jun 03. After this action, SWINNEY ROBERT S now owns 22,973 shares of ICU Medical Inc., valued at $913,794 using the latest closing price.

Sanzone Virginia Ruth, the VP, General Counsel of ICU Medical Inc., sale 983 shares at $200.11 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Sanzone Virginia Ruth is holding 2,405 shares at $196,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.53 for the present operating margin

+36.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical Inc. stands at +6.83. The total capital return value is set at 9.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.89. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.39. Total debt to assets is 2.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.