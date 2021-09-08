Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) went up by 19.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s stock price has collected 17.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Data I/O Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ :DAIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAIO is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Data I/O Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $1.2 above the current price. DAIO currently public float of 7.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAIO was 40.92K shares.

DAIO’s Market Performance

DAIO stocks went up by 17.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.51% and a quarterly performance of 14.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Data I/O Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.36% for DAIO stocks with a simple moving average of 24.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAIO stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for DAIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAIO in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $15 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2018.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAIO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for DAIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2017.

DAIO Trading at 14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAIO rose by +17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Data I/O Corporation saw 64.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAIO starting from Ambrose Anthony, who sale 9,670 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Sep 02. After this action, Ambrose Anthony now owns 397,161 shares of Data I/O Corporation, valued at $54,691 using the latest closing price.

Ambrose Anthony, the President of Data I/O Corporation, sale 17,298 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Ambrose Anthony is holding 406,831 shares at $97,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAIO

Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -10.40 for asset returns.