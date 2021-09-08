Can Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Remain Competitive?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) went down by -5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s stock price has collected 23.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Rover to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care Summit on September 16, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ROVR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rover Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.60. ROVR currently public float of 14.48M and currently shorts hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROVR was 402.37K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR stocks went up by 23.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.66% and a quarterly performance of 32.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for Rover Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.87% for ROVR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.42% for the last 200 days.

ROVR Trading at 25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.44%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +23.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.