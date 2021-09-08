Can 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Remain Competitive?

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) went down by -9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that 23andMe to Present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ :ME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for 23andMe Holding Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.50. Today, the average trading volume of ME was 2.06M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

ME stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for 23andMe Holding Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.37% for ME stocks with a simple moving average of -24.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ME reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

ME Trading at -11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -5.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -28.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.