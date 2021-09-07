Why Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/21 that Zoom Video Jumps, Dollar Tree Drops as Market Waits for Jackson Hole

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE :JWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JWN is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Nordstrom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.78, which is $7.7 above the current price. JWN currently public float of 111.88M and currently shorts hold a 16.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JWN was 4.11M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN stocks went down by -7.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.56% and a quarterly performance of -21.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Nordstrom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.70% for JWN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to JWN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

JWN Trading at -20.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.86. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from THOMAS GEEVY SK, who sale 18,572 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, THOMAS GEEVY SK now owns 117,099 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $650,020 using the latest closing price.

BRAMMAN ANNE L, the Chief Financial Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 6,667 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BRAMMAN ANNE L is holding 143,349 shares at $266,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.67 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at -6.44. The total capital return value is set at -14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.41. Equity return is now at value -307.70, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,744.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.58. Total debt to assets is 55.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,460.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.