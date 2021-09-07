UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Just Got Our Attention

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/21 that UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.66. TIGR currently public float of 141.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 9.04M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went up by 6.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.91% and a quarterly performance of -48.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 174.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.64% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of -22.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21.10 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

TIGR Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.71. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 73.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.62 for the present operating margin

+83.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at +11.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.