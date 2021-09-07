The Chart for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) went up by 18.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.92. The company’s stock price has collected 7.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Pliant Therapeutics, Comstock Mining, Metromile, Progenity, or Paya Holdings?

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PLRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.33. PLRX currently public float of 32.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLRX was 98.69K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stocks went up by 7.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.71% and a quarterly performance of -38.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.20% for PLRX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $51 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLRX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for PLRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLRX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

PLRX Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX rose by +30.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.21. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Lefebvre Eric, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $28.87 back on Jun 18. After this action, Lefebvre Eric now owns 137,080 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $360,821 using the latest closing price.

Coulie Bernard, the President and CEO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $33.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Coulie Bernard is holding 449,317 shares at $132,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-99.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -99.32. The total capital return value is set at -21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.13. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.07.