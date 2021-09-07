QIWI plc (QIWI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) went down by -4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s stock price has collected -4.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that QIWI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in QIWI plc (NASDAQ :QIWI) Right Now?

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QIWI is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for QIWI plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $954.61. QIWI currently public float of 11.60M and currently shorts hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QIWI was 284.81K shares.

QIWI’s Market Performance

QIWI stocks went down by -4.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.50% and a quarterly performance of -19.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for QIWI plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.74% for QIWI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QIWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QIWI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QIWI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QIWI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QIWI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for QIWI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

QIWI Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QIWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QIWI fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, QIWI plc saw -14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QIWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

+56.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for QIWI plc stands at +27.45. The total capital return value is set at 33.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.23. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on QIWI plc (QIWI), the company’s capital structure generated 36.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.60. Total debt to assets is 13.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.