Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.56. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Dollar General Corporation Scheduled to Participate in the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Coca-Cola Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.99, which is $5.29 above the current price. KO currently public float of 4.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 12.56M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of 1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.92% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $64 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

KO Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.57. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from SMITH BRIAN JOHN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $55.65 back on Aug 27. After this action, SMITH BRIAN JOHN now owns 144,229 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $556,505 using the latest closing price.

QUAN NANCY, the SVP & Chief Technical Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 6,625 shares at $57.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that QUAN NANCY is holding 170,076 shares at $378,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.27 for the present operating margin

+59.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +23.46. The total capital return value is set at 14.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.30. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 230.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.71. Total debt to assets is 50.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.