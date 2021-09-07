Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that ‘Shang-Chi’ Flies to a Record Labor Day at the Box Office

Is It Worth Investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE :DIS) Right Now?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 288.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Walt Disney Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $209.52, which is $29.34 above the current price. DIS currently public float of 1.81B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIS was 8.21M shares.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.43% and a quarterly performance of 2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for The Walt Disney Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.54% for DIS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $220 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $202. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DIS, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

DIS Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.45. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Chapek Robert A, who sale 10,587 shares at the price of $182.00 back on Aug 31. After this action, Chapek Robert A now owns 0 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $1,926,834 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 8,000 shares at $186.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 34,620 shares at $1,492,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at -4.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 74.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.71. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.