Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) went down by -32.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s stock price has collected 21.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sphere 3D, Future Fintech Group, Vinco Ventures, Globalstar, or Sundial Growers?

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ :ANY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANY is at 2.08.

ANY currently public float of 5.84M and currently shorts hold a 19.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANY was 18.53M shares.

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY stocks went up by 21.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.88% and a quarterly performance of 219.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.30% for Sphere 3D Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.51% for ANY stocks with a simple moving average of 152.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at 70.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.75%, as shares surge +30.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +161.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +393.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw 344.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.14 for the present operating margin

+26.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp. stands at -119.20. The total capital return value is set at -122.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -167.00. Equity return is now at value 265.90, with -61.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), the company’s capital structure generated 49.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.