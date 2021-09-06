Why Vine Energy Inc. (VEI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.21. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DVCR, HRC, SAFM, and VEI

Is It Worth Investing in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE :VEI) Right Now?

VEI currently public float of 6.82M and currently shorts hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEI was 449.42K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VEI’s Market Performance

VEI stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.96% and a quarterly performance of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Vine Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for VEI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VEI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VEI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VEI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

VEI Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEI rose by +6.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Vine Energy Inc. saw 16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEI starting from Blackstone Energy Partners II , who purchase 4,285,000 shares at the price of $13.30 back on Mar 22. After this action, Blackstone Energy Partners II now owns 10,276,529 shares of Vine Energy Inc., valued at $56,990,500 using the latest closing price.

Brix Investment LLC, the 10% Owner of Vine Energy Inc., purchase 4,285,000 shares at $13.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Brix Investment LLC is holding 10,276,529 shares at $56,990,500 based on the most recent closing price.