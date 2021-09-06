We Analyzed the Future Direction of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), Here is What We Found

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that vTv Therapeutics Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTVT is at -1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75. VTVT currently public float of 22.52M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTVT was 1.27M shares.

VTVT’s Market Performance

VTVT stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly performance of -26.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for vTv Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for VTVT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTVT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTVT reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VTVT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to VTVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

VTVT Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from Nelson Rich S., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Feb 26. After this action, Nelson Rich S. now owns 10,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $28,600 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Rich S., the Director of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Nelson Rich S. is holding 50,000 shares at $143,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-184.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at -132.51. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with -34.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.