We Analyzed the Future Direction of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), Here is What We Found

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.07. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that ManpowerGroup to Acquire ettain group

Is It Worth Investing in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE :MAN) Right Now?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAN is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $129.64, which is $7.43 above the current price. MAN currently public float of 53.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAN was 348.22K shares.

MAN’s Market Performance

MAN stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.05% and a quarterly performance of 0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for ManpowerGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for MAN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAN

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAN reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for MAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

MAN Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.16. In addition, ManpowerGroup Inc. saw 35.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from McGinnis John T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $110.16 back on Apr 16. After this action, McGinnis John T now owns 12,343 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc., valued at $1,101,600 using the latest closing price.

BUCHBAND RICHARD, the SVP, General Counsel of ManpowerGroup Inc., sale 5,541 shares at $105.47 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that BUCHBAND RICHARD is holding 5,146 shares at $584,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+15.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManpowerGroup Inc. stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.81. Total debt to assets is 16.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.