Wall Street Pummels Methanex Corporation (MEOH) After Recent Earnings Report

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Methanex Second Quarter 2021 Results Demonstrate Favourable Methanol Industry Fundamentals and Strong Cash Generation Capability

Is It Worth Investing in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ :MEOH) Right Now?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEOH is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Methanex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.33, which is $6.26 above the current price. MEOH currently public float of 75.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEOH was 225.70K shares.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.12% and a quarterly performance of 4.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Methanex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.63% for MEOH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MEOH, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

MEOH Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.16. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw -17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.37 for the present operating margin

+20.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at -5.91. The total capital return value is set at -1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.20. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Methanex Corporation (MEOH), the company’s capital structure generated 268.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.86. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.