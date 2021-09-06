Wall Street Pummels LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) After Recent Earnings Report

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.38. The company’s stock price has collected 8.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE :RAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.90, which is $19.93 above the current price. RAMP currently public float of 66.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAMP was 844.29K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP stocks went up by 8.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.75% and a quarterly performance of 2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.05% for RAMP stocks with a simple moving average of -8.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAMP reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RAMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RAMP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

RAMP Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.67. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw -30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Howe Scott E, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $42.67 back on Jun 16. After this action, Howe Scott E now owns 713,309 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $85,340 using the latest closing price.

Arra James F., the PRESIDENT AND CCO of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 9,500 shares at $65.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Arra James F. is holding 120,909 shares at $617,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.72 for the present operating margin

+67.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -20.38. The total capital return value is set at -10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.27. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 1.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.