Wall Street Praises OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) After Recent Earnings Report

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.06. The company’s stock price has collected 6.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that OptimizeRx to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ :OPRX) Right Now?

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1396.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for OptimizeRx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.50, which is $7.53 above the current price. OPRX currently public float of 15.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPRX was 146.71K shares.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OPRX stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.60% and a quarterly performance of 36.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 273.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for OptimizeRx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.62% for OPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 47.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $65 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

OPRX Trading at 20.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +238.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.57. In addition, OptimizeRx Corporation saw 128.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from Paramore Miriam J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $68.39 back on Sep 02. After this action, Paramore Miriam J now owns 74,607 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation, valued at $1,025,850 using the latest closing price.

BAKER DOUGLAS P, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of OptimizeRx Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $66.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that BAKER DOUGLAS P is holding 50,796 shares at $266,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.93 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corporation stands at -5.10. The total capital return value is set at -4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.62. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.