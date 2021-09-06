Wall Street Praises Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) After Recent Earnings Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Brown & Brown, Inc. completes acquisition of Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :BHLB) Right Now?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHLB is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.80, which is $3.25 above the current price. BHLB currently public float of 46.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHLB was 358.57K shares.

BHLB’s Market Performance

BHLB stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly performance of -11.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.04% for BHLB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHLB stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for BHLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHLB in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $30 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHLB reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BHLB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BHLB, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

BHLB Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHLB fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. saw 47.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHLB starting from Mhatre Nitin J., who purchase 1,080 shares at the price of $27.77 back on Jun 04. After this action, Mhatre Nitin J. now owns 30,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., valued at $29,987 using the latest closing price.

BROUILLARD RHEO A, the Director of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., sale 1,707 shares at $27.46 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that BROUILLARD RHEO A is holding 0 shares at $46,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stands at -103.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.89. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB), the company’s capital structure generated 54.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.22. Total debt to assets is 5.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.