The Chart for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $502.36. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in BHP Group, Sea Ltd, Paycom Software, AMC Entertainment, or Tesla?

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE :PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 171.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is at 1.43.

PAYC currently public float of 50.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYC was 355.77K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.53% and a quarterly performance of 54.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Paycom Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for PAYC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $450 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $470. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYC, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

PAYC Trading at 17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.39. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Evans Jon, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $500.25 back on Sep 02. After this action, Evans Jon now owns 13,507 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $1,500,750 using the latest closing price.

Evans Jon, the Chief Operating Officer of Paycom Software Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $475.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Evans Jon is holding 16,507 shares at $1,046,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 28.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.46. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.23. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.