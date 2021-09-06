The Chart for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $504.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $473.88, which is -$39.75 below the current price. MPWR currently public float of 44.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 340.44K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.34% and a quarterly performance of 46.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.64% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 35.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $552 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MPWR, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

MPWR Trading at 16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $477.36. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Xiao Deming, who sale 4,886 shares at the price of $500.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, Xiao Deming now owns 287,607 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $2,443,000 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Deming, the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 6,495 shares at $489.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Xiao Deming is holding 292,493 shares at $3,176,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.74 for the present operating margin

+55.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.86. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.73.