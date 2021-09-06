The Chart for Greif Inc. (GEF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.17. The company’s stock price has collected 9.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/06/20 that These companies have the most at stake when the world clamps down on plastic pollution

Is It Worth Investing in Greif Inc. (NYSE :GEF) Right Now?

Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEF is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Greif Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.40, which is $2.4 above the current price. GEF currently public float of 29.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEF was 147.12K shares.

GEF’s Market Performance

GEF stocks went up by 9.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.23% and a quarterly performance of 15.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Greif Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.57% for GEF stocks with a simple moving average of 21.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GEF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $49 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEF reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for GEF stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GEF, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

GEF Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEF rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.78. In addition, Greif Inc. saw 45.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEF starting from MARTZ GARY R, who sale 514 shares at the price of $61.55 back on May 03. After this action, MARTZ GARY R now owns 0 shares of Greif Inc., valued at $31,660 using the latest closing price.

MARTZ GARY R, the Executive VP & General Counsel of Greif Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $59.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that MARTZ GARY R is holding 8,100 shares at $414,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.83 for the present operating margin

+20.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greif Inc. stands at +2.41. The total capital return value is set at 9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Greif Inc. (GEF), the company’s capital structure generated 243.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 50.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.