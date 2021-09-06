The Chart for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Continues to #CareItForward by Surprising Guests Across the U.S. with Free Breakfast

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ :CBRL) Right Now?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBRL is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.40, which is $26.19 above the current price. CBRL currently public float of 23.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBRL was 302.66K shares.

CBRL’s Market Performance

CBRL stocks went down by -0.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.15% and a quarterly performance of -8.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.33% for CBRL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRL reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for CBRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

CBRL Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.11. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw 8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.28 for the present operating margin

+8.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at 3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 388.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.52. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 368.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.