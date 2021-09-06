The Chart for Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.04. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Assurant Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Assurant Inc. (NYSE :AIZ) Right Now?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIZ is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Assurant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.60, which is $21.23 above the current price. AIZ currently public float of 58.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIZ was 348.46K shares.

AIZ’s Market Performance

AIZ stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.29% and a quarterly performance of 4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.41% for Assurant Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for AIZ stocks with a simple moving average of 15.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIZ reach a price target of $207. The rating they have provided for AIZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIZ, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

AIZ Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.64. In addition, Assurant Inc. saw 25.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from Colberg Alan B., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $165.08 back on Aug 13. After this action, Colberg Alan B. now owns 188,168 shares of Assurant Inc., valued at $1,650,848 using the latest closing price.

Lonergan Robert, the EVP of Assurant Inc., sale 1,979 shares at $163.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Lonergan Robert is holding 15,249 shares at $323,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assurant Inc. stands at +4.38. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Assurant Inc. (AIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 39.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.14. Total debt to assets is 6.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.