Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s stock price has collected 3.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/21 that Match Group, Ceridian HCM and Brown & Brown Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1142.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.75, which is $18.47 above the current price. TNDM currently public float of 61.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 481.10K shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went up by 3.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.92% and a quarterly performance of 29.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.94% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $130 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TNDM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

TNDM Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.30. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw 19.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 8,696 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER J now owns 7,523 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $1,000,077 using the latest closing price.

BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 28,700 shares at $113.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D is holding 202,390 shares at $3,253,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.60 for the present operating margin

+50.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -6.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.66. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.