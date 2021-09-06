Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.73. The company’s stock price has collected -2.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Open as Signature Steakhouse at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Is It Worth Investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RUTH) Right Now?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUTH is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.90, which is $5.58 above the current price. RUTH currently public float of 32.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUTH was 377.96K shares.

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH stocks went down by -2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.89% and a quarterly performance of -14.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for RUTH stocks with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUTH stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for RUTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUTH in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $27 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUTH, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

RUTH Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.88. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUTH starting from Mirdamadi Susan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $24.29 back on Jun 11. After this action, Mirdamadi Susan now owns 118,535 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., valued at $485,800 using the latest closing price.

ODONNELL MICHAEL P, the Director of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., sale 18,188 shares at $25.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that ODONNELL MICHAEL P is holding 851,901 shares at $464,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+10.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stands at -9.11. The total capital return value is set at -2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.22. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH), the company’s capital structure generated 321.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.28. Total debt to assets is 56.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.